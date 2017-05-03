safe haven baby box
One of the bills signed into law by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb allows for baby boxes to be placed at hospitals throughout the state. There are currently two existing Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state; one in Woodburn at the Woodburn Fire Department and the other in Michigan City at the Coolspring Fire Department.
