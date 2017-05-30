Out of the boxWith the governor's sig...

Out of the boxWith the governor's signature this week, Senate Bill...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Journal Gazette

With the governor's signature this week, Senate Bill 246 effectively ends the idea of placing insulated boxes for unwanted babies in fire stations and other public places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) May 21 MamD 2
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr '17 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC