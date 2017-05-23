Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp Announce the Signing of a Merger Agreement
Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp , today announced they have executed a definitive agreement whereby Horizon will acquire Lafayette Community Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lafayette Community Bank, through a stock and cash merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Lafayette will receive fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of Horizon common stock and $1.73 in cash for each share of Lafayette's common stock.
Michigan City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15)
|May 21
|MamD
|2
|Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu...
|Apr '17
|wow
|2
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar '17
|corruption killer
|5
|Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Offender 164239
|2
|Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|BJMcKay
|1
|Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|38
|Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|1
