GLBT files application for tri-state freight route

Tuesday

A proposed railroad freight line would divide farmland owned by the Herlitz family in Porter County. After months of speculation and repeated requests from a federal agency for additional information, Great Lakes Basin Transportation filed its formal application for a tri-state freight train line late Monday afternoon.

