Off-duty officer shoots man outside Michigan City hospital
A northwestern Indiana man has been shot following a confrontation with two off-duty police officers outside a hospital in Michigan City. Indiana state police report Sunday that the officers were in uniform and working security Saturday afternoon at Franciscan Health when asked to check on a man in the facility's parking lot who refused requests by his relatives to seek medical assistance.
