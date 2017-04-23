Off-duty officer shoots man outside M...

Off-duty officer shoots man outside Michigan City hospital

Read more: The Tribune

A northwestern Indiana man has been shot following a confrontation with two off-duty police officers outside a hospital in Michigan City. Indiana state police report Sunday that the officers were in uniform and working security Saturday afternoon at Franciscan Health when asked to check on a man in the facility's parking lot who refused requests by his relatives to seek medical assistance.

