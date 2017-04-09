Indiana prisoner dies in fire in cell

Indiana prisoner dies in fire in cell

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The fire occurred Friday night at the prison in Michigan City. Joshua Devine was serving a sentence for attempted robbery in Marion County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... 3 hr CORRUPTION KILLER2 1
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) Sep '15 Portage resident 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Laporte County was issued at April 09 at 9:51PM EDT

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC