Former Michigan City officer charged ...

Former Michigan City officer charged with 4 counts of rape

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Thomas K. Jackson of Trail Creek was arrested Tuesday on the charges alleging he had inappropriate sexual contact with a LaPorte County woman whose diminished mental capabilities left her unable to give consent. Jackson resigned from the Michigan City Police Department on March 14, about the time an investigation into the alleged crimes occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr 19 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) Sep '15 Portage resident 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Laporte County was issued at May 05 at 3:46PM EDT

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC