Comedian Ralphie May to headline at B...

Comedian Ralphie May to headline at Blue Chip Casino

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: RGT Online

Larger-than-life standup comic Ralphie May takes the stage at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa , Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday, 27 May at 8 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. In 2003, May was chosen to participate in the first season of Last Comic Standing, where he finished in second place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RGT Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Michigan City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu... Apr 19 wow 2
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Mar '17 corruption killer 5
News Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Offender 164239 2
News Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 BJMcKay 1
News Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 38
News Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Corruption Killer 1
Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15) Sep '15 Portage resident 1
See all Michigan City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Michigan City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Laporte County was issued at April 27 at 4:39AM EDT

Michigan City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Michigan City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Michigan City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC