Comedian Ralphie May to headline at Blue Chip Casino
Larger-than-life standup comic Ralphie May takes the stage at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa , Michigan City, Indiana, on Saturday, 27 May at 8 p.m. in the Stardust Event Center. In 2003, May was chosen to participate in the first season of Last Comic Standing, where he finished in second place.
