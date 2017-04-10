Chemical spill closes 2 Indiana beaches along Lake Michigan
A person ventures out to the water's edge for a photo as strong winds create dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Washington Park in Michigan City, Ind. Flooding is reported in parts of Indiana as anticipated strong winds and big waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials to warn of possible problems along the lakeshore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Michigan City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan City Police cover up, refuses to discu...
|Apr 9
|CORRUPTION KILLER2
|1
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Mar '17
|corruption killer
|5
|Registered sex offendera s involvement in parks... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Offender 164239
|2
|Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|BJMcKay
|1
|Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|38
|Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|1
|Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Portage resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Michigan City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC