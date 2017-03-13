Michigan City Teen Arrested for OWI o...

Michigan City Teen Arrested for OWI on a Controlled Substance

On Friday, March 10, at approximately 8:00 p.m., County Police Officer Les McFarland made a traffic stop on US 31 south of State Road 10 on a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. During the traffic stop, Officer McFarland detected an overwhelming odor of burnt marijuana.

