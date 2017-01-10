New Ohio law adds "baby box" language

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

A new law in Ohio now includes "baby boxes" as a way for a parent to surrender his or her unwanted newborn child. Governor John Kasich signed Senate Bill 332, which is aimed at lowering the state's infant mortality rate, into law last week.

