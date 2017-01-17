House Democratic Leader Pelath on State of the State: Is Governor On...

Indiana House Democratic Leader Scott Pelath from Michigan City today issued the following statement after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb gave his first State of the State address: "While Republicans in the Legislature are calling for new taxes on Hoosier motorists, it seems our governor is not yet ready to embrace their plan. "The success of any program as massive as this depends on the governor's ability to sell it to Hoosiers.

