Holcomb plans on doubling pre-K

1 hr ago Read more: Journal Gazette

INDIANAPOLIS Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb released details of his legislative agenda Thursday including doubling investment in prekindergarten and changing the state's schools chief to an appointed position.

