South Shore train strikes, kills Michigan City woman
The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says Green's red Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound on Pleasant Avenue in Michigan City when it was struck by South Shore Train 108. According to the engineer, warning lights at the intersection were activated.
