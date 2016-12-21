Newsmaker
Jack Hendrix, executive director of the Indiana Department of Correction, has been selected for the 2016 Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner's Award and recognized as IDOC Executive of the Year during the Indiana Department of Correction award ceremony recently in Michigan City. The Terre Haute resident has been employed by the IDOC in a variety of positions in three different correctional facilities and at the central office level for over 30 years.
