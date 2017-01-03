Michigan City will put public spotlight on old homicides
The Michigan City police department says it will release facts about the cases, which go back as far as 1970. The project will start Jan. 17. Authorities recently filed charges in the 2011 death of a 17-year-old girl, NeKeisha Hodges-Hawkins.
