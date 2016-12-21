Grace Staffer Wins Teacher Of The Year
WINONA LAKE Blake Staton won the Indiana Criminal Justice Association Commissioner's Award for teacher of the year in the northern region. Staton has been teaching high school equivalency courses at the Indiana State Prison, Michigan City, for four years.
