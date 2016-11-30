Petition to recall local officers from Standing Rock removed
An online petition seeking to recall Northwest Indiana law enforcement officers deployed to assist at Standing Rock has been taken down by its creator after it was learned those officers have been home for more than three weeks. Attorney John Halstead said he started the petition after he saw that multiple Northwest Indiana agencies were listed as deployed to Standing Rock, North Dakota, on a protester support website nodaplsolidarity.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Michigan City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursing Assistant Arrested After Posting Video ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|BJMcKay
|1
|Michigan City girl dead after being beaten by p... (Sep '08)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|38
|Indiana Supreme Court Denies Request To Review ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Corruption Killer
|1
|Martha Drake Nurse Practioner (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Portage resident
|1
|Longtime state Rep. Bill Crawford dies (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Learn to Read
|2
|Who is profiting in the LaPorte COunty fraud of... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|CORRUPTION KILLER
|1
|Column: Indiana highway gives us lesson in econ... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Corruption Killer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Michigan City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC