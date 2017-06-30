Miami-Dade police car on chase collides with two SUVs in fiery crash
A one-police car, two-SUV crash on the Miami Gardens border involving a police pursuit left two cars burned, but drivers with minor injuries Sunday morning. It also ended with the suspect being pursued, 38-year-old Bradys Balcinde of Miami Springs, arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
