Construction to force new route for 2...

Construction to force new route for 2017 Miami Springs Fourth of July parade

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Miami Herald

This year's Miami Springs Fourth of July parade will take a slightly different route due to construction along Westward Drive. The city recently embarked on a new bike path project that includes adding sidewalks and landscaping in an area that drew paradegoers for decades.

