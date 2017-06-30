Construction to force new route for 2017 Miami Springs Fourth of July parade
This year's Miami Springs Fourth of July parade will take a slightly different route due to construction along Westward Drive. The city recently embarked on a new bike path project that includes adding sidewalks and landscaping in an area that drew paradegoers for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay skype
|14 hr
|Erik
|3
|Ana Navaro
|21 hr
|Earl bibs
|1
|Mass murder (Dec '10)
|Sun
|Just the beginning
|85
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick Turbul...
|Sun
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Hialeah Cop Sexually Assaults Juvenile (Dec '16)
|Jul 1
|eagle
|4
|YES for Statehood for Puerto Rico!
|Jul 1
|Ken
|7
|15-Year-Old Pavert Cutino Charged With Attempte... (Dec '11)
|Jan '16
|Alamylove
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC