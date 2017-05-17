Miami Springs OKs $50,000 in emergenc...

Miami Springs OKs $50,000 in emergency underground fuel tank repairs

2 hrs ago

The Miami Springs City Council approved up to $50,000 in "emergency" underground fuel tank repairs at its public works facility located at 345 N. Royal Poinciana Blvd. "Water was found in the tank and upon inspection a crack was found in the inner shell of the tank itself," City Manager William Alonso said. "The city is in the process of putting in an insurance claim to cover the expenses."

