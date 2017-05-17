Miami Springs OKs $50,000 in emergency underground fuel tank repairs
The Miami Springs City Council approved up to $50,000 in "emergency" underground fuel tank repairs at its public works facility located at 345 N. Royal Poinciana Blvd. "Water was found in the tank and upon inspection a crack was found in the inner shell of the tank itself," City Manager William Alonso said. "The city is in the process of putting in an insurance claim to cover the expenses."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|4 hr
|Beast 1976
|94
|Lifeguard Pride
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|9
|need boy in Miami (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Wessley
|25
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Catalina
|1
|Protesters Demand Curbelo, Diaz-Balart Hold Tow...
|May 15
|Lifeguard
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|May 14
|Hey im bi 14
|35
|Need $$$$$$? Gov Assistance? Live in San Diego CA!
|May 13
|angel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC