Elementary Schools Gifted New Electro...

Elementary Schools Gifted New Electronic Keyboard Labs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: NBC Miami

Students at three South Florida school will now be able to play their favorite instruments thanks to a generous donation made on Friday. On Friday morning, a shipment of electronic keyboards were gifted to a students music class at Frances Tucker Elementary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adam The "Matza" LIfeguard Headed to Wanee 3 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 2
looking for boi 21 hr ferni 11
Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12) Apr 14 Erikg 93
Casey Anthony Apr 13 Arealmother 1
Looking for Adam the Macho Lifeguard Apr 13 BigBill 6
Late night sexting fun (Nov '13) Apr 13 Dezzill 2
News 15-Year-Old Pavert Cutino Charged With Attempte... (Dec '11) Jan '16 Alamylove 6
See all Miami Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Springs Forum Now

Miami Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Letterman
 

Miami Springs, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC