Perkins + Will designs for the future
Pat Bosch, principal design director at Perkins + Will, standing, with a group of clients at the design firm in Coral Gables. From left: Larry Kline, Pat Bosch, Carlos Chiu and JosA© Gelabert-Navia, executives of Perkins + Will design firm in Coral Gables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Root for the GameCo...
|Tue
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|5
|Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: Countya s tax ...
|Mon
|In need of good l...
|1
|looking for boi
|Mon
|R kells
|7
|Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12)
|Mon
|R kells
|81
|Marines (May '11)
|Apr 2
|Trump your President
|37
|cruise ships & sex trafficking
|Apr 2
|xxx
|4
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|Mar 31
|xxx
|543
Find what you want!
Search Miami Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC