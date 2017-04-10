Miami Springs man gets six years in federal prison for child porn
A U.S. judge in Miami has sentenced Luis Rodriguez of Miami Springs to six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Federal authorities raided Rodriguez's home on Westward Drive in September and found "hundreds of files of suspected child pornography" on his personal computer, a criminal complaint states.
