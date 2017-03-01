Married couple file to run and serve ...

Married couple file to run and serve together on Miami Springs Council

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Ten candidates are vying for five council seats in this year's Miami Springs city election. Two of them are married to each other - and hope to serve on the council at the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hialeah cop: My girlfriend's pimp set me up (Apr '13) 7 hr BigBill 8
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) 12 hr xAugustine 64
I left everything behind and moved to Miami to ... 23 hr We Just Dont care 4
Why are there so many "bad" people in Miami? (Oct '10) Tue Sundance 54
the cosmic comedy show original Tue scottaharrold 1
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... Tue CBC Gey Agenda Lu... 9
Meet Adam the Macho Lifeguard at The Round Tabl... Tue Clam Chowder a Risk 4
See all Miami Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Springs Forum Now

Miami Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Miami Springs, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC