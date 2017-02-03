This weather is making us bake
The temperature will drop to 66 degrees Thursday night, with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight, according to the National Weather Service . Friday will see highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i am legendary! i am adam the macho lifeguard
|29 min
|Maxwell Totts
|4
|Attorney Milton Ferrell Jr. dies of mesothelioma (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|nhat
|4
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|14 hr
|Bomb Winnipeg Now
|6
|Women Protesters
|20 hr
|Your bud Bill
|1
|Accused Fake Doc Bonds Out In Bizarre Butt Enha... (Nov '11)
|21 hr
|beatlesinafog
|7
|Dream realized for Liberty City families whoa v...
|Fri
|Trump the Rump
|4
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|Thu
|Conchita Concina ...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Miami Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC