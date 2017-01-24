Stretch of pleasant weather for South Florida
Following the violent weather overnight Sunday into Monday , South Florida is in for a few days of nice weather before a chance of rain creeps into the forecast. According to the National Weather Service , it will be sunny with a high near 76 Tuesday.
