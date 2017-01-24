Stretch of pleasant weather for South...

Stretch of pleasant weather for South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Following the violent weather overnight Sunday into Monday , South Florida is in for a few days of nice weather before a chance of rain creeps into the forecast. According to the National Weather Service , it will be sunny with a high near 76 Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre... Fri Americano 1
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? Fri ADAM THE MACHO LI... 32
Heroin in Opa Locka (Oct '12) Thu lord-b 53
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... Thu Brad 4
Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16) Thu jemma 16
In south Miami need some boyyyy (Dec '15) Wed lord-b 18
Lamb scam Jan 24 Quinn 13
See all Miami Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Springs Forum Now

Miami Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Miami Springs, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC