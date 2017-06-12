Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 9:16PM CDT expiring June...

Special Weather Statement issued June...

OKZ057-058-160315- Craig OK-Ottawa OK- 916 PM CDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN CRAIG AND NORTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT... At 915 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles west of Edna to near Osage Hills State Park. Movement was east at 55 mph.

