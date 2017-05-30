Students 'hang out' in Forest Park

Thursday May 18 Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Kendall Morisset Miami, Oklahoma, and Mikayla Mahlo, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, brave high winds late Wednesday afternoon to hammock in Forest Park near Grand and Heacock Avenues, Parsons.

