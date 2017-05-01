Schools closed due to flooded streets...

Schools closed due to flooded streets in Miami, Okla.

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After receiving more than two inches of rain overnight, the Miami School District closed all of its campuses on Wednesday. Anderson, who is also the Miami emergency management director, said 13 streets in Miami are closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
J and M farms mushroom stinch miami, oklahoma (Apr '12) Feb '17 Former J M worker 14
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 honeymylove 52
Fidel Castro, what a Guy Nov '16 Bobby Joe 1
glad trump got putin (Sep '16) Sep '16 mess in rep party 1
Latin Mass (Aug '16) Aug '16 calgal 1
New Chapter of Outlaws MC (Mar '13) Aug '16 Long Dong Silver 9
Is that Mayo on Hillarys chin? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Long Dong Silver 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ottawa County was issued at May 03 at 9:09AM CDT

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Miami, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,744,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC