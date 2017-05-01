Schools closed due to flooded streets in Miami, Okla.
After receiving more than two inches of rain overnight, the Miami School District closed all of its campuses on Wednesday. Anderson, who is also the Miami emergency management director, said 13 streets in Miami are closed.
