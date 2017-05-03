Hundreds of new exhibits open in a single day when Oklahoma kids compete at History Day

Many of theme have been working for months on subjects like Ghandi's Salt March or the New York Newsies Strike of 1899, or Judge Isaac Parker, and 150 other subjects that fit this year's theme of 'Taking a Stand in History'. Classen SAS 6th grader Simoni Shaw dug into Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.