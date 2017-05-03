Flood warnings remain in NE Oklahoma ...

Flood warnings remain in NE Oklahoma as rains exit state

Thunderstorms that dropped several more inches of rain in waterlogged eastern Oklahoma have started moving out of state, leaving at least one town's streets flooded and local riverbanks swollen. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings Wednesday for several rivers in northeast Oklahoma, including the Caney River and Bird Creek, where up to 3 inches of rain fell overnight.

