Experience Oklahoma's Coleman Theatre
Tucked away in the small town of Miami, Okla., is the beautiful vaudeville-style Coleman Theatre and movie house, which opened in 1929 with a full house of 1,600. Visit and experience this historic place during a mid-June day trip being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gardner News and The Spring Hill New Era.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dillon Shuey
|May 22
|Jilted
|1
|J and M farms mushroom stinch miami, oklahoma (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Former J M worker
|14
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|honeymylove
|52
|Fidel Castro, what a Guy
|Nov '16
|Bobby Joe
|1
|glad trump got putin (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|mess in rep party
|1
|Latin Mass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|calgal
|1
|New Chapter of Outlaws MC (Mar '13)
|Aug '16
|Long Dong Silver
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC