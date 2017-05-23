Experience Oklahoma's Coleman Theatre

Tucked away in the small town of Miami, Okla., is the beautiful vaudeville-style Coleman Theatre and movie house, which opened in 1929 with a full house of 1,600. Visit and experience this historic place during a mid-June day trip being offered by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

