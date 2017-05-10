Blac Chyna Son King Cairo Wants Tyga ...

Blac Chyna Son King Cairo Wants Tyga To Reconcile With Mother After Kylie Jenner 'KUWTK' Split

Blac Chyna is being bombarded with questions by her son, King Cairo, as to why she has not reconciled with his father, Tyga, yet. According to Hollywood Life, now that the rapper has called it quits with Kylie Jenner, his four-year-old son has been telling mom and dad that he wants them to get back together, and seeing that Blac Chyna has remained single since her split from Rob Kardashian in February, it would make perfect sense for the duo to give their love another shot.

