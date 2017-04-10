Trey Lippe-Morrison Breaks Hand, Withdraws From June 9 Bout
Miami, OK Undefeated heavyweight sensation Trey Lippe-Morrison has withdrawn from his June 9 bout after suffering a broken hand in training. The power punching Lippe-Morrison is 13-0 with all of his wins by knockout, 12 of which came inside of two rounds.
