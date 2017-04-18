Thompson Square returning to Oklahoma...

Thompson Square returning to Oklahoma for spring show

Grammy-nominated duo Thompson Square - Miami, Oklahoma, native Keifer Thompson and his wife Shawna - will play an outdoor show at Harrah's Kickapoo Casino, 25230 E Highway 62. The country music couple has topped the radio charts across the United States, Canada and Australia with the No. 1 hits "Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not," "If I Didn't Have You" and "Everything I Shouldn't Be Thinking About."

