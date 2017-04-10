GRDA Police Identify Body Found In Co...

GRDA Police Identify Body Found In Coal Creek

The Grand River Dam Authority said the remains found in an Ottawa County creek have been identified as a Miami man. Michael Saverino's body was found in Coal Creek on Monday morning.

