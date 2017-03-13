Trump Reportedly Wants to Slash NOAA's Hurricane-Tracking Satellite Program

For now, Donald Trump can dismiss New York Times reports about his incompetence as "fake" and get away with it, because without knowing who's leaking White House information, Americans will always have a sliver of doubt about whether Trump's administration can really have become such a deranged Tilt-a-Whirl. But soon enough, his massive budget cuts are going to hurt real people and it will be impossible to shrug that news off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.