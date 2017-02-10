Trey Lippe Morrison Suffers Cut, Withdraws From ShoBox Bout
Undefeated heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison suffered a cut over his left eye while sparring on Tuesday at Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles and is unavailable to fight on next Friday's ShoBox: The New Generation telecast. "I'm very disappointed for Trey because this is the best camp that we've had together," said trainer Freddie Roach, who was in his sixth camp with the undefeated heavyweight.
