Miami man dies in Tuesday morning wreck in Ottawa County
About 6:15 a.m., Bennie Cummings, 79, was driving a pickup west on U.S. 69A, about a half-mile east of Commerce. The pickup collided with an eastbound vehicle and was then struck head-on by a sport utility vehicle, troopers said.
