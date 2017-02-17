LSU extends an offer to top 2019 DE p...

LSU extends an offer to top 2019 DE prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: NOLA.com

LSU is off and running in 2018 and beyond with the latest overture landing in the lap of premier 2019 California defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The 6-feet-5, 235-pounder already reported offers from Michigan, USC, Miami, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among many others, so his recruitment already matches his potential.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb 2 honeymylove 52
Can you still get under Picher? Dec '16 UghWhoIsItThen 1
Fidel Castro, what a Guy Nov '16 Bobby Joe 1
glad trump got putin Sep '16 mess in rep party 1
Latin Mass Aug '16 calgal 1
New Chapter of Outlaws MC (Mar '13) Aug '16 Long Dong Silver 9
Is that Mayo on Hillarys chin? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Long Dong Silver 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Miami, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,004 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC