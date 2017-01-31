Walmart workers plan pre-Black Friday protests
Walmart employees protesting low wages and skyrocketing insurance premiums are planning a wave of protests across the country through next week's unofficial shopping holiday. Organizers say a thousand store protests are planned in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Minnesota and dozens of other places.
