Spell Of Pleasant Weather Ahead For Eastern Oklahoma

Friday Jan 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

No major changes are likely to occur for the next few days but we'll see a gradual warming trend with temps in the 50's this weekend with some lower to mid-60's returning Monday. The rain chances will remain void for at least the next 7 days but may return by the 1st weekend in February.

