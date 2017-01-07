Restaurant opens at site of long-forg...

Restaurant opens at site of long-forgotten miniature golf course

Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Route 66 News

The owners of the Puttin'-A-Round in Miami, Oklahoma, hadn't planned to put a restaurant there, but as they began to tear down the former doors-and-windows store, they changed their plans for a mini-storage business. Larry and Sue Smith of nearby Picher, Oklahoma, told the Miami News Record they bought the property at 725 N. Main St. in Miami a few years ago.

Miami, OK

