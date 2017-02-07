Baranchyk, Trey Lippe-Morrison Ready ...

Baranchyk, Trey Lippe-Morrison Ready For Bouts on February 10

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Boxing Scene

Miami, OK Holden Productions, DiBella Entertainment and Fight Promotions Inc. return to the Buffalo Run Casino for an outstanding evening of boxing Friday, February 10 in Miami, OK. The card is highlighted by a quadrupleheader airing live on Showtime at 10:05 PM ET as part of the ShoBox: The New Generation series and features eight fighters with a combined record of 100-6-4 and 76 wins by knockout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

