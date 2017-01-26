Another Very Windy And Warm Day For E...

Another Very Windy And Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma

Wednesday Jan 11

One more spring-like day will occur today with highs this afternoon moving into the lower and mid-70's along with gusty south to southwest winds and a high fire danger across most of the state. A wind advisory will be required for most of the area today.

Miami, OK

