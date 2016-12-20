Ivan Baranchyk Will Look To Close Out...

Ivan Baranchyk Will Look To Close Out The Year in Style

Saturday Dec 10

Hard-hitting junior welterweight Ivan Baranchyk may feel right at home tonight when he faces Wilberth Lopez at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma. It will be Baranchyk's fourth consecutive time fighting at that venue.

