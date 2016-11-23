Two people dead in separate Oklahoma ...

Two people dead in separate Oklahoma wrecks

Nov 23, 2016

Wright died early Wednesday of injuries suffered in a crash about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 10 in the westbound lanes near a county road about 8 miles east of Miami in Ottawa County. Wright was driving west on SH 10 when the car she drove off the roadway and hit a tree.

