Ivan Baranchyk, Trey Lippe-Morrison Stay Busy on December 10
Junior welterweight phenom Ivan "The Beast" Baranchyk and undefeated heavyweight knockout artist Trey Lippe-Morrison, both members of Holden Productions' "Four State Franchise," return to the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, OK Saturday, December 10. Headlining in a ten round contest, Baranchyk's fighting his fourth consecutive bout at the Buffalo Run, where he is an adopted fan favorite. Raised in Russia and fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, Baranchyk is 12-0 with 10 wins by knockout.
