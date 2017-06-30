WeWork to open co-working center in C...

WeWork to open co-working center in Coral Gables this fall

2 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

WeWork, a global co-working company with three locations in South Florida and others on the runway, announced it will open its first Coral Gables location, WeWork Ponce De Leon, this fall. The 32,000-square-foot space, located on the first floor and floors 3 through 7 of 2222 Ponce De Leon, will accommodate a community of about 550 members in private offices holding one to 16 people and common desk areas.

