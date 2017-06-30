WeWork to open co-working center in Coral Gables this fall
WeWork, a global co-working company with three locations in South Florida and others on the runway, announced it will open its first Coral Gables location, WeWork Ponce De Leon, this fall. The 32,000-square-foot space, located on the first floor and floors 3 through 7 of 2222 Ponce De Leon, will accommodate a community of about 550 members in private offices holding one to 16 people and common desk areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 3M MIAMI WINDOW TINTING - CAR- RESIDENT...
|5 hr
|Manuel Martinez
|1
|Adam The Macho Lifeguard to Play Dick "Kneel" A...
|14 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|23 hr
|joan
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Dick 'Pimp"...
|23 hr
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to Star as Mister Fist...
|Wed
|Wheelchair Wave R...
|1
|Message For Hell's Angel's Miami Chap. / Florid... (Jun '12)
|Jul 4
|Bad2theTbone
|98
|Gay skype
|Jul 3
|Erik
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC